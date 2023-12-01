'Cash Me Outside' Girl Bhad Bhabie is Pregnant with Her First Baby

Congratulations are in order for Bhad Bhabie.

via: People

Born Danielle Marie Bregoli, who became famous for her “Cash me outside, how ’bout that?” catchphrase during a Dr. Phil appearance in 2016 — is expecting her first child with boyfriend Le Vaughn, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

On Friday, Bhabie, 20, also confirmed her pregnancy, sharing a couple photos on her Instagram. In the mirror selfies, the rapper wears a tight white T-shirt that highlights her growing belly and a pair of grey sweatpants. She left the post captionless, letting the photos speak for themselves.

After a social media break, Bhabie made her return to Instagram on Nov. 11 to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday baby,” she captioned a picture of them sitting courtside together at what appears to be a basketball game.

After her viral appearance on Dr. Phil, Bhabie’s adjustment to the public eye was documented in the 2019 Snapchat series Bringing Up Bhabie.

“I’m the bad kid that my mother can’t control, so she put me on a TV show,” she said in the show. “I went from sleeping on the floor in a trailer to having a gold record in six months.”

Bhabie previously took a break from social media in 2020, writing that is was due to her “mental health.”

“I hate to say it but y’all won! Congrats mission complete. Y’all made the lil 16 year old completely loose [sic] it!” she wrote at the time. “Social media has not only made me who I am but also is every reason I can’t sleep at night.”

Months later, she revealed she was seeking professional help.

“Danielle has been working hard for the past few years and made a positive decision to take some much-needed time off to attend to some personal issues,” a statement posted to her social media read. “For [the] past few weeks, she has been in a treatment center receiving and continuing to receive professional support. She loves her fans, and has promised to return better, and healthier than ever. Please respect her and her families privacy at this time.”

In 2021, Bhabie returned to the spotlight to speak out about the abuse she says she experienced at the Turn-About Ranch in Escalante, Utah, where she was sent to address her behavioral issues after her Dr. Phil appearance at the age of 13.

In a YouTube video, Bhabie claimed the facility took “away necessity privileges” instead of supporting teenagers in need. Bhabie alleged that for the first three days upon her arrival at the facility, “there was no showering” and that for the duration of that time, she was forced to sit upright.

“They wouldn’t let me lay down for nothing,” she said. “Like, I was falling asleep and they’re like, ‘Oh, get up, get up.’ So I’m just sitting here like, ‘This is gonna be really bad,’ when I saw these people have no sympathy.”

By sharing her story, Bhabie hoped parents would think twice about sending their kids away.

“I’m not really sure why Dr. Phil still sends kids here. It really doesn’t make sense,” Bhabie said. “Are you trying to help them or are you trying hurt them even more?”