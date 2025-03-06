Casey Anthony’s New Legal Advocacy Gig Is a Money Grab, Says Nancy Grace

BY: Walker Published 26 seconds ago

Nancy Grace is scoffing at Casey Anthony’s new career pursuit.

Grace spoke on Anthony, the Florida mom who was acquitted for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, after Anthony launched a TikTok account calling herself a “legal advocate” for the “LGBTQ community” and “women’s rights.”

“I’m deeply disheartened that ‘Tot Mom’ Casey Anthony has reared her head in another money grab attempt,” Grace, a television host who covered Anthony’s trial, tells TODAY.com in an email.

Advertisement

Grace adds, “A legal advocate since 2011? She is calling herself a legal advocate? You mean when she was tried for her daughter Caylee’s murder?”

In 2008, Anthony’s daughter Caylee disappeared in their hometown of Orlando and was not reported missing for 31 days. Following a widely publicized investigation, Anthony was charged with her daughter’s murder. Anthony pleaded not guilty.

In December 2008, Caylee’s remains were found in a wooded area not far from the home of Casey Anthony’s parents, George and Cindy Anthony.

According to NBC News, Anthony’s defense team argued that Caylee accidentally drowned in her family’s swimming pool and that Casey Anthony and her father George Anthony had covered up the death. George Anthony was not charged with a crime, and he has vehemently denied the allegations.

Advertisement

In 2011, after spending approximately three years in jail, Casey Anthony was found not guilty of first-degree murder, child abuse and manslaughter. She was convicted of lying to investigators. Anthony was released from jail on July 17, 2011.

In a TikTok video posted March 1, Casey Anthony stated, “I am a legal advocate, I am a researcher, I’ve been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.”

Anthony explains in her video that she wants to “reintroduce” herself, adding, “My goal is to continue to help give a voice to people, to give people tools and resources that they can utilize so they actually know where they can turn to.”

Advertisement

According to the 2022 Peacock docuseries, “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” Casey Anthony has lived a quiet life since her trial.

Many people on TikTok slammed Anthony for her video, which currently has more than 2 million views. The “Crime Stories With Nancy Grace” host, a long-time critic of Anthony and advocate of justice for Caylee, shared her views with TODAY.com.

“When I first learned of ‘Tot Mom’s latest money grab, all I could think of is little Caylee,” Grace tells TODAY.com, adding, “Her body sat … decomposing in a swampy area about 10 houses from the Anthony house. I’ve been there; it’s a wooded, swampy, humid swath, littered with trash and used tires. That would have been Caylee’s final resting place had her remains not been inadvertently discovered.”

Grace also criticized Anthony for launching a Substack account, which Anthony said in her video would serve as direct communication between herself and the public for “legal matters.” Casey Anthony’s Substack account offers paid and free subscriptions.

Advertisement

“‘Tot Mom’ is at it again,” Grace tells TODAY.com. “Instead of getting a job like everybody else, she essentially wants donations in exchange for listening to her Substack.”

“She is not ‘advocating’ for her daughter,’” says Grace.

Grace continued, “Give her one penny, and you’re supporting her attempt to make money off notoriety for her murder trial.”

via: Today.com

Advertisement