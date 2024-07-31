Carrie Underwood to Replace Katy Perry As New ‘American Idol’ Judge | www.lovebscott.com

Carrie Underwood is returning to ‘American Idol.’

ABC is expected to announce on Thursday that Carrie will serve as a judge on the show next season, replacing Katy Perry — who announced her exit earlier this year.

via Variety:

Underwood broke out in 2005 as the winner of “American Idol” Season 4, back when the show aired on Fox. She’ll take the chair next to Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as the newest judge when the show returns next year for Season 23.

Perry revealed last spring that she would be stepping down as “Idol” judge. She spent seven seasons on the show, ever since it moved to ABC in 2018.

“I love ‘Idol’ so much, it’s connected me with the heart of America,” she said while revealing the news on an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “But I feel like I need to go out to feel that pulse of my own beat.”

Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie continue this year, as the trio matched the seven-season stint of original “American Idol” judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.

“I love the show so much but I want to see the world,” Perry said on “Kimmel.” “Maybe I’ll come back if they have me one day.”

“American Idol” will enter its eighth season on ABC, having been renewed last spring. Ryan Seacrest continues to host the show from Fremantle and Sony Pictures TV’s 19 Entertainment. Megan Michaels Wolflick is showrunner and exec produces with Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin, as well as Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for 19 Entertainment.

We thought for sure Fantasia was going to fill that chair. Oh well — we do love Carrie!