Cardi B’s Team Wants Judge To Dismiss Tasha K’s Appeal In Defamation Suit

Cardi B refuses to let her nemesis Tasha K. wiggle out of a $3.8 million verdict for defamation.

Cardi B’s legal team is trying to convince a judge to dismiss an appeal from YouTuber Tasha K after she lost a multi-million dollar defamation case against the rapper earlier this year.

A request was submitted to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the verdict against Latesha “Tasha K” Kebe on Thursday (Oct. 28), according to All HipHop. Currently, Tasha K is required to pay a whooping $3.8 million as a part of the settlement reached in the libel case against the”WAP” artist.

Cardi’s most recent legal filing says that the vlogger has no chance of winning the appeal.

“The totality of evidence was more than sufficient for the jury to find that [Tasha K.’s] conduct was not merely vulgar, tasteless, rude, or insulting. Rather, their unrelenting and self-described ‘campaign’ was motivated solely by greed and spite and was so abusive and obscene that any reasonable person would find that [Cardi B’s] intense feelings of humiliation, embarrassment, shame, and outrage were the natural result of [Tasha K.s] conduct,” said W. Andrew Pequignot, Cardi’s lawyer.

BET.com previously reported that the YouTuber has been seeking to pause the huge judgment while she attempts to appeal it. Judge William Ray said he would only pause payment of the judgment if Tasha could post a so-called supersedeas bond covering the entire amount.

Radar Online reported that Tasha had exactly $1083.02 in her business account at Chase Bank.

The rapper won the money after suing the vlogger for defamation in 2019. Tasha K made seething accusations of Cardi having a sexually transmitted disease, using illicit drugs and being a prostitute.