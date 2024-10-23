Cardi B Slams ‘Narcissistic’ Offset Following Split: ‘Always Going to Be a Piece of Sh*t’

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

Cardi B and Offset have broken up and gotten back together multiple times, but as things stand now, the two are done. In fact, Cardi is pretty upset with the father of her children, as she revealed in a fiery series of tweets on X .

“Bro I wish the worst on this man,” she began. “I never hated somebody soooo much and these b###### be so [thirsty] to have him please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is to heavy !!”

While a fan asked her to ease off the father of her children, Cardi was undeterred.

Advertisement

“Yea he is that’s why I don’t wish him death ..but I truly hate this dirty ass narcissistic p############,” she added. “And his family and his friends never check him that’s why he always going to be a p############ of a Person.”

Cardi denied she’s still in love with Offset, stating she wants him to “get hit by a f##### truck.” She added, “He really is just a dark cloud on anybody life he enters.”

When another fan advised the NYC rapper to “set some boundaries,” and physically separate, Cardi B said Offset doesn’t live with her.

Advertisement

The tweets have since been removed.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has accused Offset of being a narcissist. In September, during her and Offset’s public trading of insults, she made the same argument, telling fans, “The narcissism is at an all-time high.”

Cardi B goes off on Offset as he threatened to take away gifts he bought her because she has started to “Move on” ??! — “It’s funny ni**as can f*ck on anything, but when i talk to ni**as it’s a problem” pic.twitter.com/PW9BJUjvNa — Saint (@spin4saint) September 25, 2024

Advertisement