Home > NEWS

Cardi B Slams ‘Narcissistic’ Offset Following Split: ‘Always Going to Be a Piece of Sh*t’

BY: Walker

Published 12 hours ago

Cardi B and Offset have broken up and gotten back together multiple times, but as things stand now, the two are done. In fact, Cardi is pretty upset with the father of her children, as she revealed in a fiery series of tweets on X .

“Bro I wish the worst on this man,” she began. “I never hated somebody soooo much and these b###### be so [thirsty] to have him please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is to heavy !!”

While a fan asked her to ease off the father of her children, Cardi was undeterred.

Advertisement

“Yea he is that’s why I don’t wish him death ..but I truly hate this dirty ass narcissistic p############,” she added. “And his family and his friends never check him that’s why he always going to be a p############ of a Person.”

Cardi denied she’s still in love with Offset, stating she wants him to “get hit by a f##### truck.” She added, “He really is just a dark cloud on anybody life he enters.”

When another fan advised the NYC rapper to “set some boundaries,” and physically separate, Cardi B said Offset doesn’t live with her.

Advertisement

The tweets have since been removed.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has accused Offset of being a narcissist. In September, during her and Offset’s public trading of insults, she made the same argument, telling fans, “The narcissism is at an all-time high.”

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

With Decision on Menendez Brothers Resentencing Days Away, DA Says They’re Not a Danger to Society

By: Walker
NEWS

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Removed From Release Calendar

By: Walker
NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Drugging Personal Trainer, Passing Him ‘Around Like a Party Favor’ to A-Listers

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Kim Kardashian ‘Livid’ After Allegations Over Ex Kanye West’s ‘Kinks’ Emerge in Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

By: Walker
NEWS

Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Ojani Noa Says Their Divorce Was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ‘Fault’: ‘Let Her Tell the Truth’

By: Walker
NEWS

A$AP Rocky’s Felony Assault Trial Has Reportedly Been Rescheduled By A Judge

By: Walker
NEWS

Fernando Valenzuela, Legendary Dodgers Pitcher Who Fueled ‘Fernandomania,’ Dead at 63

By: Walker
NEWS

Obama and Eminem Campaign for Harris in Detroit [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Justin Bieber Feels Business Managers Squandered a Fortune, Considering Legal Action

By: Walker
NEWS

LeBron James Hazes His New Rookie Bronny In A Hilarious Nike Ad

By: Walker