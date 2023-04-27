Cardi B to Seize Tasha K's $9k YouTube Ad Revenue in Attempt to Satisfy $4 Million Defamation Lawsuit Judgment

Cardi B has been granted the ability by the court to seize Tasha K’s assets — and she’s wasted no time going afte what she’s owed.

via Radar Online:

Last year, a Georgia jury found Tasha Cardi in videos posted to her YouTube. The rapper sued Tasha over claims she worked as an escort, had an STD, and used hard drugs.

The musician denied having an STD or having been an escort in the past.

Cardi testified in court that the videos caused her extreme emotional distress. She said the ordeal led to her having marital problems with Offset. She sought out professional help to deal with the issues.

“Only an evil person could do that s–-,” Cardi said on the stand.

The jury awarded Cardi $1 million in general damages and $250k for medical expenses for a grand total of $1.25 million. In addition, she was awarded $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million for her attorney fees.

Tasha attempted to appeal the decision but was unsuccessful.

Cardi has been attempting to collect on the $3 million+ she’s owed for a bit. Last year, she fired off a notice to JP Morgan Chase where Tasha held a bank account. Cardi was told Tasha only had $1,083.02 in her account.

Cardi then fired off a notice to Google — who owns YouTube — to keep any money owed to Tasha.

“YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to immediately hold all money, including wages, and other property, except what is known to be exempt, belonging to the Defendant or obligations owed to the Defendant named above beginning on the day of service of this summons and including the next 1,095 days,” the notice read.

A rep for Google told Cardi that Tasha had $9,304.81 owed to her. Cardi now wants the court to order the funds be handed over to her immediately.

Damn. It’s going to be a hard several years for Tasha.