Cardi B Says She's ‘Super Starstruck’ by Patti LaBelle as the Two Bring Their Dessert Brands Together for the Holidays

Cardi B and Patti LaBelle are joining their dessert brands this holiday season for some extra festive fun.

via People:

The musical icons spoke with PEOPLE about a seasonal partnership between the pair’s two dessert brands — Cardi’s Whipshots alcoholic whipped cream and Patti’s Good Life pies.

While they hadn’t been formally introduced prior to this partnership, LaBelle explained how she had felt like she and the “Bodak Yellow” rapper were “supposed to be together” for a long time.

“I’ve been her mother in my mind for a long time because she’s just all that and a bag of chips. And I’m all that and a bag of chips,” LaBelle, 79, tells PEOPLE of Cardi, 31.

Cardi agreed that their union was a longtime coming but that didn’t make her any less nervous to meet the R&B legend.

“I feel like I’m not worthy, I just feel so shook!” Cardi tells PEOPLE, while LaBelle shook her head next to her. “I’m super starstruck. I’m on my best behavior.”

“Oh, don’t be on your best behavior with me because I’m really bad,” LaBelle jokes.

Cardi kept the bit going and warned, “Miss Patti, I will be doing splits on these tables.”

It isn’t just LaBelle’s impressive musical career that had Cardi mystified, she is also impressed by her food brand, Patti’s Good Life.

LaBelle’s Walmart-exclusive prepared food line includes a range of fresh and frozen items like macaroni and cheese, banana pudding and of course, her famous pies. Over the past 15 years, Patti’s Good Life has grossed about $200 million, per MSNBC.

“I got to take [inspiration] from you,” Cardi says in reference to her own food line, Whipshots. The boozy whipped cream was released almost two years ago and comes in pumpkin spice, peppermint, vanilla, mocha and caramel, all of which have 10% ABV.

The musicians are joining forces with their food brands to get in the holiday spirit with a social campaign starting Nov. 9 and PEOPLE has the exclusive first-look.

The campaign teaser uses sitcom-style editing to show LaBelle welcoming Cardi into her home. With chipper music playing in the background, the video shows quick cuts of the musical icons hugging, saying “cheers!” with glasses of wine, giggling and eating pie with whipped cream, of course.

PEOPLE also has exclusive access to the first full-length campaign clip for the collab. In this clip, Cardi rang the doorbell to LaBelle’s house and was promptly greeted with a big hug. Between the pair’s excited exclamations, LaBelle told Cardi, “I’m going to feed you,” before listing off all the different dish options.

“We’re going to try your Whipshots with my Patti pie,” LaBelle explained and Cardi is confident piping in with her opinion.

“Let’s do pumpkin,” Cardi decided, reaching for her flavored whipped cream. But LaBelle didn’t seem convinced and asked, “Pumpkin for sweet potato?”

Cardi remained sure in her choice, telling LaBelle that the products “make love together.” “You gotta trust me on this one,” Cardi said and LaBelle reassured her, “I trust you, boo!”

Just from the look of the pie and topping, the pair seem happy in their choices — but when they took a bite they were certain.

“I knew it!” Cardi continued while LaBelle was oohing and aahing. “That sweet potato pie tastes like a hug,” Cardi added before the pair went in for an embrace.

Fans can recreate the holiday magic for themselves by heading to Walmart where Whipshots and Patti’s Good Life pies are both available for purchase.

You can see the campaign clip via People here.