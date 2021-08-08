Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Tease 'Wap' Follow-Up: 'We Should Do It Again'

Are Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion getting back in the studio together?

via Complex:

On Saturday, the Grammy-winning rappers took to Twitter to celebrate the one-year anniversary of “Wap”—their polarizing collaborative track that was equal parts empowering and raunchy.

“Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today,” Cardi wrote. “It don’t even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime.”

Megan responded by thanking the Bronx rapper for inviting her on the track, and then expressed her desire to reconnect on another record.

“Happy WAPIVERSARY ?,” Megan tweeted. “Thank you for having me. I think the people deserve another collab ??.”

Halle Berry also joined in on the celebration, posting a video that combined clips from the “Wap” visual and her 1997 comedy B.A.P.S.

Although many conservatives slammed “Wap” for its sexually explicit lyrics and video, the track turned out to be one of 2020’s biggest hits. In addition to receiving critical acclaim, the song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, went six times platinum, and secured a number of awards.

Cardi addressed the song’s backlash in a series of tweets at the top of the year, reminding her critics that her music isn’t intended for children.

It sounds like they already have something in the works. We can’t wait to hear!

Happy WAPIVERSARY ? Thank you for having me , I think the people deserve another collab ?? https://t.co/UiDFHuFbqO — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 7, 2021