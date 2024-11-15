Cardi B ‘Came Out Of Pocket’ For Her Kamala Harris Rally Appearance: ‘I Didn’t Get Paid A Dollar’

BY: Walker Published 13 hours ago

Self-declared history and politics buff Cardi B went back on her vow to stay uninvolved in this year’s election, endorsing Kamala Harris after Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race. Although her preferred candidate didn’t win (and the future of the country looks undoubtedly bleak as a result), Cardi hasn’t backed down from online criticism of her endorsement, shutting down right wing grifter Candace Owens, who insinuated that her only reason for making the campaign rally appearance was getting paid by the Harris-Walz campaign.

“I didn’t get paid a dollar and that’s on my three!! I actually came out of pocket for glam and travel because it’s somewhere I wanted to be,” Cardi wrote. “Like please girl you know damn well I’ll argue you down about politics FOR FREE.”

I didn’t get paid a dollar and that’s on my three!! I actually came out of pocket for glam and travel because it’s somewhere I wanted to be.. Like please girl you know damn well I’ll argue you down about politics FOR FREE https://t.co/SxJWWDSqFP — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 14, 2024

Cardi is the latest celebrity Harris supporter to be questioned about the terms of their involvement in the vice president’s presidential campaign. Earlier Wednesday, Oprah Winfrey confirmed she “wasn’t paid a dime” for the $1 million livestream production she put on for the campaign, but her Harpo Productions staff was.

“My time and energy was my way of supporting the campaign. For the live-streaming event in September, my production company Harpo was asked to bring in set design, lights, cameras, microphones, crew, producers and every other item necessary (including the benches and chairs we sat on) to put on a live production. I did not take any personal fee,” Winfrey said. “However the people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story.”

Cardi B was a very vocal supporter of Harris at the end of the campaign. She issued a statement the day after the election results were revealed, thanking her for being an “example of what the American dream should be.”

“No matter what they’ve said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency, they can never say you didn’t run your race with honesty and integrity! You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you!” Cardi wrote. “You never accepted defeat as an option, which says so much about your strength and about your heart. You really wanted better for all of us!”

She continued, “This may not mean much but I am so proud of you! No one has ever made me change my mind and you did! I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for the President of the United States, but you have shown me, showed my daughters and women across the country that anything is possible. Thank you for being an example, thank you for being empowered, thank you for being a real example of what the American dream should be!”

