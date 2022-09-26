Cardi B and Akbar V Trade Shots on Twitter -- And It's Getting Nasty

Cardi B and Akbar V are currently embattled in a Twitter war.

Apparently, it started when Akbar made a few subtweets in response to Cardi celebrating the fact her video with GloRilla surpassed 6 million views on YouTube.

THEY SAY THEY DONT FUCK WITH ME ,BUT I SAY THEY CANT FUCK WIT ME!!!! https://t.co/bHWRa1uTWC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

Count all the times chart data posted u — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

She not talking bout me hopefully her @ work like mine — Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) September 26, 2022

I don’t really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

Cardi caught wind and sent a few back — before getting Akbar’s number and contacting her directly.

Akbar continued to Tweet — even sharing screenshots from their text conversation on social media — and things have escalated.

At this point they’ve been going back and forth for over an hour — here are just a few tweets:

WAIT A DAMN MINUTE …she lie to me? https://t.co/elAnEppIkd — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

Never was bragging about it …u just the devil …but God bless you ms cardi https://t.co/n7yrjUWvn4 — Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) September 26, 2022

U not wasting time …. I'm wasting mines i need to be working real hard cause i got things to do …. ?? https://t.co/iEHdkE0w7m — Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) September 26, 2022

Cardi wanna b the queen of rap so bad ????but ain't never wrote a rap ?????all she did was sat in the studio and nod her head an said oooo i like that line bro yeah keep it — Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) September 26, 2022

Somebody check on cardi she ain't been right since them bumps ?????? — Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) September 26, 2022

These are facts

1. What do chart data have to do with you @iamcardib

2. Why did you call my phone talking bout a subtweet if u wasn't subtweeting me @iamcardib

3. Why are you saying my feature is a doggy treat if u not mad bout it @iamcardib

Like let's be real — Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) September 26, 2022

I want to know why she think she so big ????like girl if Nicki gave me a feature what does that mean I'm really known known … she's a icon…. u just a bum bch from bx that barely made it out …thank God u did …u gonna call everyone and say oh when i see u — Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) September 26, 2022

I’m about to do something you never do ….pick my kid up from school…..you got 20 minutes to talk your shit cause after that my attention go to my kids the whole day https://t.co/YLzrcZpzBA — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

I hate a hoe that throw rocks and hide their hands ..been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield.Stand on your shit!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

Lord…make it stop. It’s too much for a Monday!