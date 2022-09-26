  1. Home
Cardi B and Akbar V Trade Shots on Twitter -- And It's Getting Nasty

September 26, 2022 11:55 AM PST

Cardi B and Akbar V are currently embattled in a Twitter war.

Apparently, it started when Akbar made a few subtweets in response to Cardi celebrating the fact her video with GloRilla surpassed 6 million views on YouTube.

Cardi caught wind and sent a few back — before getting Akbar’s number and contacting her directly.

Akbar continued to Tweet — even sharing screenshots from their text conversation on social media — and things have escalated.

At this point they’ve been going back and forth for over an hour — here are just a few tweets:

Lord…make it stop. It’s too much for a Monday!

 

