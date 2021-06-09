  1. Home
Candiace Dillard Says Colorism Is Why 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Fans Criticize Her Behavior and Not Ashley Darby's: 'Standards Are Different'

June 09, 2021 7:37 PM PST

Candiace Dillard believes ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ viewers give her a hard time because of colorism.

On Monday @alltruetea posted a video of ‘RHOP’castmates’ arguments and under the post, a user compared Ashley Darby’s behavior to that of Candiace’s

“This reel shows how reckless Ashley’s mouth has been and still is. Yet Candiace was the villain and ganged up on by so many fans. It’s crazy how Ashley was in my opinion worse but people want to ignore that. I wonder why???? ”

Candiace then responded in the comments, citing the reason as being Ashley’s privilege as a light-skinned woman:

“Because she’s light-skinned. There. It was said. I said it. Now, let’s see how fast it gets around.”

Candiace then took to Twitter to continue her thoughts.

Thoughts?

 

 

 

 

 

 

