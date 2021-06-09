Candiace Dillard Says Colorism Is Why 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Fans Criticize Her Behavior and Not Ashley Darby's: 'Standards Are Different'

Candiace Dillard believes ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ viewers give her a hard time because of colorism.

On Monday @alltruetea posted a video of ‘RHOP’castmates’ arguments and under the post, a user compared Ashley Darby’s behavior to that of Candiace’s

“This reel shows how reckless Ashley’s mouth has been and still is. Yet Candiace was the villain and ganged up on by so many fans. It’s crazy how Ashley was in my opinion worse but people want to ignore that. I wonder why???? ”

Candiace then responded in the comments, citing the reason as being Ashley’s privilege as a light-skinned woman:

“Because she’s light-skinned. There. It was said. I said it. Now, let’s see how fast it gets around.”

Candiace then took to Twitter to continue her thoughts.

Having light skin imbues one w/ a certain level of privilege that darker hued counterparts are not allotted. Standards are different. Implicit biases spewed by the outside world run different. Sometimes it works in their favor, sometimes not. But the privilege is always there. — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) June 9, 2021

So in short, I said what I said. ?? — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) June 9, 2021

Let me also point out that there was a time 3 1/2 years ago or so (when I had just entered onto my most public stage) when I would make the same comments and broach similar conversations about race and colorism — because it is & always has been a part of my every day life as a?? — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) June 9, 2021

brown skinned woman of color — and I received an incredible amount of hate from the general public. Expressions of discomfort — anger, even, that I was discussing race. I am happy to see that conversations around race are on the cusp of?? — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) June 9, 2021

becoming more commonplace, however uncomfortable for certain members of the global community. But the experience was just very telling and I wanted to document it here, how much vitriol I received for?? — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) June 9, 2021

simply speaking on being a Black woman in this country or speaking on colorism and the privileges afforded to those of fairer skin. — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) June 9, 2021

