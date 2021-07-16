Candace Owens Mocks Chrissy Teigen Over Depression Confession Following Bullying Scandal [Photos]

Chrissy Teigen’s world turned upside down after she was dragged into a bullying scandal this year. She shared a lengthy post on Wednesday night about her mental health. As she expected, her message was indeed picked apart by a few people, including conservative political commentator Candace Owens.

Taking to her Twitter account on Wednesday, July 14, the soon-to-be mom made her snarky response to Chrissy’s post. “Cubans are being slaughtered by their government in the streets but did you know that Chrissy Teigen is sad because nobody is paying attention to her on Instagram anymore?” so she wrote on the blue-bird app.

Cubans are being slaughtered by their government in the streets but did you know that Chrissy Teigen is sad because nobody is paying attention to her on Instagram anymore? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 15, 2021

Hours earlier, Chrissy opened up on Instagram about her mental health after being “cancelled” over cyber-bullying scandal. “Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s**t in real life,” so she wrote.

“Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race.” She added, “But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again.”

Chrissy continued in the lengthy caption, “I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!!” The cookbook author admitted she has learned a lot from “cancel club,” saying, “Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong.”

The wife of John Legend elaborated further, “But there never is here anyhow. All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day.”

“I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent s**t anymore!” the cookbook author stated. The former “Lip Sync Battle” co-host then ended her caption by writing, “If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u.”

Despite Candace’s claims that “nobody is paying attention” to Chrissy on Instagram, the mother of two has received a lot of support in the comment section of her post. “You stand for and do so many positive things. You’re smart. You’re funny. You’re so loved. You have an incredible life and future ahead and I love you. Come over. To Hawaii,” one person left an encouraging message.

Another wrote, “You’re not canceled for me.” A third echoed the sentiment, “You’ve always shown me nothing but kindness & love & I hope you show yourself the same in return right now.”

