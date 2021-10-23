Candace Owens Dubs Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Shooting 'Poetic Justice' For Being Donald Trump's Critic [Photo]

Less than 24 hours after a tragic New Mexico film set accident involving Alec Baldwin claimed the life of a cinematographer and injured the movie’s director, Republicans were already making light of the incident and cracking jokes about Baldwin, a longtime right-wing boogeyman.

via: AceShowbiz

Candace Owens mocked Alec Baldwin following his accidental shooting on the set of “Rust”. When offering her two cents about the ordeal, the conservative pundit said she believed that the incident was “poetic justice” for being Donald Trump’s vocal critic.

“Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers,” the political commentator tweeted on Friday, October 22. “What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic Justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad.”

“Will correct that last tweet to say Alec Baldwin *killed* someone- not murdered someone, as murder carries a different legal definition,” Candace further stressed in a separate tweet. “Literally not one single thing that Alec Baldwin has said about Donald Trump and his supporters is going to age well.”

Candace has since come under fire for her trolling tweets. “Is this really the best time for this Candace? Surely consideration to the bereaved should take priority in such a time? Not a left vs right debate?” one person asked.

“I’m no Baldwin fan but you need to stop,” someone else urged. Another individual then dragged her, “Wow, taking a tragedy and using it as a weapon. I guess that’s what college dropouts to do.”

The shooting happened during the filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday, October 21. When the “30 Rock” alum fired a prop gun, he accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, and injured the movie director, Joel Souza.

Alec then offered his condolences to Halyna’s loved ones via Twitter on Friday. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member wrote.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family,” the father of Ireland Baldwin added. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Candace might want to be carefully saying stuff like that because by her logic it’s only a matter of time before that ‘Poetic Justice’ comes knocking at her door.