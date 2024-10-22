Busta Rhymes Calls For Reserved Judgement Against Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]

BY: Walker Published 1 day ago

Busta Rhymes believes that the public should reserve their judgement and opinion of Sean “Diddy” Combs until the allegations and charges against him have been resolved.

“His situation is not a hip-hop situation and I also would like for everyone to be mindful of the thirst and the urgency and the need to speak on the situation,” Rhymes, 52, shared with Extra in an interview published Monday, October 21. “I think a lot of times, people don’t realize how insensitive it could be to have opinions on things that you have no understanding of outside of what you’re being told.”

Advertisement

The “Make It Clap” rapper said that he likes to wait for the truth before he starts to dive into “trying to understand.”

“I’m going to reserve my opinions and I’m going to wish the best for everyone involved,” he said at the New York premiere of Venom: The Last Dance. “The one thing that we should take away from what I’m saying is everybody probably need to mind they damn business until the truth is undisputed. At that point, justice needs to be served accordingly for everyone involved.”

As Diddy continues his legal battle, Rhymes calls the scandal “unfortunate, because I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy, and I’m talking about for the victims and I’m talking about for Diddy.”

“I’m gonna leave it there,” he continued, “and I’m gonna mind my business, and hopefully everybody can find it in they hearts to keep they opinion to theyself and just know that every time you voice an opinion, you might be hurting somebody.”

Advertisement

In Rhymes’ latest interview, he asked people to send good thoughts to all parties involved.

“I wasn’t there for none of it,” he shared. “For the people who were there, let’s think about them first before you think about your own opinion. Put prayers up for them all.”

Diddy’s trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.

via: US Weekly

Advertisement