‘The Brothers Sun’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season | lovebscott.com

Netflix has brought the curtain down on the Michelle Yeoh crime drama “The Brothers Sun” after one season.

via: Deadline

The news comes almost two months after the eight-episode first season of the series starring Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Joon Lee and Highdee Kuan was released on January 4.

The Brothers Sun launched to critical praise, with reviewers hailing Oscar winner Yeoh’s standout performance. The show spent five weeks in the Netflix Top 10 for English-language series, peaking at No. 2, but it couldn’t find a large audience. Its performance was modest by Netflix standards, with its number of weekly views staying below 7 million and slipping under 2 million for its last two weeks in the Top 10.

Described as a dark comedic drama and family soap, The Brothers Sun follows a Taipei gangster, Charles Sun (Chien), who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer. But when his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles must go to L.A. to protect his mother (Yeoh) and utterly unaware younger brother Bruce (Li).

Co-creator Falchuk served as showrunner and executive produced alongside co-creator Wu, director Kevin Tancharoen and Mikkel Bondesen.