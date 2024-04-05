Bronny James Declares for 2024 NBA Draft, Enters Transfer Portal | lovebscott.com

Bronny James has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

via: The Athletic

Bronny, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, will enter the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, he announced in a post on Instagram on Friday. The 19-year-old guard, who played his freshman season at USC, will also enter the transfer portal to have flexibility as he works out for NBA teams before making a final decision based on teams’ evaluations.

The draft is Bronny’s priority if he and Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports Group, feel comfortable with his standing, sources close to Bronny said.

Bronny’s decision to pursue the draft and transfer portal simultaneously concludes a season at USC that began with a serious health scare and ended with his remarkable return to the court in a bench role. During a team workout in July, Bronny collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest, an incident a James family spokesperson later said was caused by a congenital heart defect.

Four months later, doctors cleared him to return to practice. He made his collegiate debut in an overtime loss to Long Beach State on Dec. 10, scoring four points in 16 minutes. Bronny appeared in USC’s final 25 games, starting six and averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.3 minutes.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” Bronny wrote in his announcement Friday.