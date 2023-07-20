Britney Spears and Will.i.am Drop New Song ‘Mind Your Business’ [Video]

It’s Britney Bitch!

Britney Spears and Will.i.am are back with a new collaboration, their first since 2012’s “Scream and Shout” — which we premiered exclusively on lovebscott.com back in the day…

But we digress…

via Billboard:

On the track, Brit and the Black Eyed Peas founder riff over spacey synth ripples, with the Princess of Pop declaring, “Mind your business, b—-.”

The new track also recycles a tagline featured throughout “Scream & Shout”: “You are now rockin’ with Will.i.am and Britney, b—-.”

The project was only announced one day ahead of time, with Will.i.am simply tweeting out a 16-second snippet of the electronic dance track. “UH OH!!! You are now NOW rocking with will.i.am and @britneyspears…,” he captioned the sneak peek.

New music from Spears is notoriously scarce these days, with the pop star having dedicated much of her time to nurturing her personal life and writing her highly anticipated memoir — The Woman in Me, out Oct. 24 — following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

But given the success of “Scream & Shout,” which has raked in more than a billion views on YouTube and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, will.i.am makes for a solid choice collaborator to follow up Brit’s 2022 “Hold Me Closer” duet with Elton John. The latter song marked Spears’ first new music release since her 2016 album Glory.

Stream the song below.