Britney Spears Sings New Version of 'Baby One More Time' After Not Singing in 'Extremely Long Time' [Video]

Britney Spears is singing again.

via People:

The Grammy Award winner, 40, serenaded her 41.8 million Instagram followers Friday with a haunting rendition of her 1998 debut single “…Baby One More Time” in a dark mirror video of herself performing acoustically during a break from doing laundry.

“This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes,” she wrote in the caption. “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time… maybe too long… and here’s me playing at my house with a different version of ‘Baby.’ “

She also opened up about her years-long campaign to release an updated version of the song, which was apparently thwarted as she had little control over her career during her 13-year conservatorship.

“Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years… a different version of ‘Baby’ but have the producers actually work for me and put it together… a start… but as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5 minute version of 4 remixed songs to a T not even having to give effort or dance… just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW!!! They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing!!! The truth is a f— b—!!!” Spears added.

Spears released the track in September 1998 as the lead single from her debut album of the same name. The song was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the Grammy Awards and it topped the charts in at least 22 countries.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Spears is “talking a lot about her career” after her conservatorship was terminated in November, adding that she “loves creating music and wants to give her fans a new album. It seems like she is focusing on one thing at a time.”

The Glory artist’s attorney Mathew Rosengart called it a “monumental day” after the ruling. “What’s next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It’s up to Britney,” he said. “Britney, as of today, is a free woman.”

Spears also expressed her elation on Instagram, posting a video of #FreeBritney supporters celebrating in the street outside the courthouse. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney,” she wrote.

Judge Brenda Penny, the Los Angeles justice who overturned the conservatorship, ruled Wednesday that Britney’s father Jamie Spears must be deposed as part of an investigation into his role as the conservator of her estate.

Watch Britney express herself through song below.

