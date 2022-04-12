Britney Spears Says She Has to 'Model' Her Clothes 'Now Before I Really Start Showing' [Video]

Britney Spears is trying to get these last floral ‘fits off before she can’t fit them anymore.

via People:

The “Oops! …I Did It Again” singer — who told fans she was “having a baby”in a cryptic Instagram post on Monday — shared a video the following day in which she gave followers a mini fashion show.

“So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing … I had to do the flower on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker,” Spears, 40, captioned the minute-long clip.

She continued, “I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit … Well barely !!! Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door ???”

In the video, the Grammy Award-winning singer can be seen wearing an array of warm-weather outfits, including a black mini dress with an all-over red heart print, a floral crop top with low-rise trousers, and a business casual pencil skirt paired with a white button-down tied at the waist — the perfect subtle homage to her getup in her “Baby One More Time” video.

The video comes just one day after the former X Factor judge, who is engaged to Sam Asghari, posted a photo of a pink tea set and matching flowers to her Instagram page along with a lengthy caption about taking a “pregnancy test” after her latest vacation.

A rep for Spears and a manager for Asghari have not commented.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test,” Spears wrote, adding, “and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby …”

Asghari, 28, later shared an image on Instagram with a caption that appeared to reference Spears’ post, but he did not directly confirm that they were expecting. He wrote, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

In September, Spears announced her engagement to the actor on Instagram after more than four years of dating, showing off her huge sparkler and captioning a video on Instagram, “I can’t f—— believe it !!!!!!”

Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen shared an additional statement to PEOPLE, saying he is “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement.”

In March, the pop princess penned a sweet message to Asghari in honor of his birthday, writing on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!”

We wish Britney the best on her pregnancy journey.

