Britney Spears Reveals Why She Shares Naked Photos on Her Instagram in New Memoir

Britney Spears explains why she frequently poses nude on Instagram in her forthcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me.”

via: The Independent

The singer’s social media account has attracted plenty of attention from her fans and from the media in recent years, with Spears often posting images of herself in various states of undress and videos of her dancing.

In an extract from her forthcoming memoir The Woman in Me seen by The New York Times, the singer acknowledged that many of her followers might find her posts confusing, but revealed that she gets “joy” from “posing the way I feel sexy”.

“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses,” Spears writes in her autobiography.

“But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture.”

Spears’s social media posts have sparked concern from some parts of her fanbase in recent months. In September, she shared a series of videos which appeared to show her dancing with knives, which she later revealed were fake knives from a prop shop, and was visited by the police for a “welfare check”.

“So unacceptable for cops to listen to random fans and come in to my home unwarranted,” she wrote on Instagram shortly afterwards. “Jesus Christ … can I make calls and make others feel threatened in your home?”

The star previously shared her frustration after fans allegedly called the police to her home to check on her in January, in response to her temporarily deleting her Instagram account.

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” she wrote in a statement on X/Twitter.

According to The New York Times, Spears alludes to this episode in her memoir, writing: “Freedom means taking a break from Instagram without people calling 911.”