Bresha Webb Marries Nick Jones Jr. In ’Old Hollywood Glam’ Wedding [Photo + Video]

Another one is off the market and this time it’s actress Bresha Webb.

via: Vibe

Actress Bresha Webb and television writer Nick Jones Jr. have tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday (Feb. 4) in a 1940s and 1950s “Old Hollywood Glam”-themed wedding. The 38-year-old thespian revealed she wanted to make sure every moment of their special day was unforgettable.

“It feels like an answered prayer,” Webb told PEOPLE. “Having a successful career, I started to doubt that my dream of marriage and family was ever going to come true. Now that I have a husband and now daughter, I trust God’s timing in everything. Because our love couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.”

Uniquely, the couple privately exchanged their vows from behind a door ahead of the ceremony. The pair reportedly listened to each other’s sentiments before reciting additional marriage vows in front of their invited guests.

“The choice to say our vows in private and not see each other until the ceremony added an extra layer of anticipation and excitement to the ceremony,” stated the Run The World star.

Wearing a Galia Lahav wedding gown, the mommy of one floated down the aisle to “This is Why I Love You” performed by Grammy-winning singer MAJOR with a string quarter. The singer-songwriter also officiated the couple’s wedding.

Keeping some things traditional, the newlyweds “incorporated the tradition of jumping the broom, which holds such deep significance for us as a couple,” Webb added. “We also paid tribute to my father, who was a singer, by having a choir sing his favorite song ‘The Center of My Joy’ in his memory. Our wedding ceremony was truly a beautiful and meaningful celebration of our Christian faith and Black heritage.”

When discussing the choice of old Hollywood glam as the theme of the evening, the Baltimore-born star said, “Our aim was to pay tribute to the 1940s and 1950s Hollywood glam and romantic Jazz Standards. Mindy Weiss [the wedding planner] made our vision a reality. The iconic Beverly Hills Hotel was the ideal location, and the combination of music, lighting and draping created a timeless and classic ambiance wrapped in romance.”

“We wanted to make sure that every moment of our special day was beautiful and memorable, and the ceremony details, florals, décor, and music played a big role in making that happen,” the bride continued.

The star-studded guest list included Kelly Rowland, Essence Atkins, Angel Laketa Tanksley, Marlon Wayans, Diallo Riddle, and Loni Love, who’s credited as bringing the couple together.

“We’re headed to Hawaii to The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua,” Webb shared about where the couple plans to celebrate the nuptials. “Nick has a lot of exciting surprises planned and I just can’t wait to start our life together there. We’re going to live it up!”