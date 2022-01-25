Bravo Fires 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jennie Nguyen Following Racist Posts

Jennie Nguyen is no longer a ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ cast member.

In the wake of the controversy surrounding her resurfaced racist posts, Jennie has been fired.

Bravo made the announcement in a statement shared Tuesday:

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’ We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Bye Jennie!