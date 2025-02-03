Brandi Glanville Uncontrollably Shakes While Undergoing Treatment for Mystery Illness [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 10 minutes ago

“I’m on my emphatic [sic] drainage machine,” wrote the former Bravo star next to a video where she continues her efforts to eliminate the facial parasite that has troubled her for the past year.

Brandi Glanville is doing everything she can to rid herself of the apparent facial parasite that has left her disfigured.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to social media Friday to inform her followers that she was using a lymphatic drainage machine to treat the parasite.

The machine, which saw Glanville’s face shaking as she received treatment, vibrates in order to help relieve pain, stimulate fluid movement and prevent diseases from worsening.

Glanville has been battling an apparent facial parasite and recently sought the help of celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, husband to Real Housewives of Orange County star, Heather Dubrow, who conducted four biopsies to try and get answers about her health struggles.

Ok so about 5 years ago the boys & I had black mold poisoning from a toxic house we lived in we got a six figure settlement buuuuuut this is CRAZY! I'm on my emphatic drainage machine. ?@DrDubrow? let's get this fucker? pic.twitter.com/ekmbbEqpgX — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 31, 2025

Glanville, who appeared makeup free in he video, also revealed in the post that five years ago, she and her sons, Mason, 21, and Jake, 17, had another medical scare when they had “black mold poisoning from a toxic house.”

The reality star claimed the family even got a “six figure settlement” because of what they went through.

However, she concluded that what she was now dealing with seemed to be much worse, writing, “This is CRAZY!”

The video was cause for concern for Glanville’s fans with many of them taking to the comments to voice their support for the RHOBH alum amid her health journey.

“Girl I’m absolutely horrified for you. Sending prayers & well wishes,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “Brandi this is so sad and so scary. I’m so sorry.”

Others, meanwhile, called the clip “so scary” and “sad.”

Glanville has been documenting her journey to try and heal from this mystery illness that has caused her severe facial disfigurement. While she’s still trying to get to the bottom of it, Glanville said she believes the health issue has been brought on by stress.

Last December, she shared that she has spent more than $70,000 in trying to figure out what’s “wrong” with her, sharing that her health condition has caused her to become a recluse and bow out of dating.

“They sent me to have my face checked — maybe old filler. So, that was all dissolved, even though I was like, ‘You’re dissolving my actual skin now because I haven’t had filler in a long time,'” Glanville told Entertainment Tonight at the time, slamming accusations that her facial disfigurement was the result of botched cosmetic surgery.

“I’ve had IV antibiotics at my house every day for six weeks. … I’ve been on meds this whole year,” she shared.

After seeing Glanville’s public health battle, Dr. Dubrow stepped in to help, calling the former Housewife’s face a “ticking time bomb” and that he wanted to see if she had a microorganism in her skin or bloodstream.

Glanville welcomed the Botched star’s advice, telling her followers on X: “I have zero drama with @DrDubrow I appreciate all the help I can get?.”

She continued, “we have been in touch and plan to talk thank you for all the love. All fillers that were in my face have been dissolved. I have seen all the best doctors at cedar Sinai,&all the doctors they referred me to?.”

