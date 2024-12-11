Brandi Glanville Says She’s Spent $70K Trying Cure Herself of Face Parasites

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Brandi Glanville shared that parasites have been the cause of her recent health issue.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum told Entertainment Tonight she’s been feeling “stressed” over the financial burden nearly two years into her mysterious health journey.

“With not working as well for the past two years, I’m stressed,” she said in the interview published Tuesday.

“I don’t socialize,” she added. “I don’t go out and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me.”

The former reality star further explained that she’s had appointments with an immunologist, an infectious disease doctor, a rheumatologist and an ENT (ear, nose and throat doctor).

“They sent me to have my face checked — maybe old filler. So, that was all dissolved, even though I was like, ‘You’re dissolving my actual skin now because I haven’t had filler in a long time,’” she went on.

“I’ve had IV antibiotics at my house every day for six weeks,” the former Bravolebrity, 52, continued, explaining that she’s been on “everything you can think of.”

“I’ve been on meds this whole year,” she added.

Glanville admitted she’s spent $10,000 just on lab work, getting “every test under the sun.”

All of the combined efforts led doctors to diagnose the reality TV star with a facial parasite.

“It’s just been frustrating for all of us,” she admitted.

Glanville told ET she believes she may have contracted the parasite during a trip to Morocco after ingesting various foods, including meat.

Though, on Sunday, she also shared an alternate theory on the cause of her health issues.

Brandi Glanville has some sort of parasite living in her face that jumps around… Brandi says she has been on meds all year and she doesn’t go out and socialize anymore. She has been spending all her money trying to figure out what is exactly wrong with her. She has spent over… pic.twitter.com/1Yly9DhN6O — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) December 10, 2024

“Some Dr.’s [sic] say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stress induced edema. I personally say it’s Bravo,” she posted on X.

She made a similar claim in July, blaming the network — and their legal conflict — for her swollen appearance.

“This is why I’m miserable and depressed,” she wrote via X at the time, adding, “Stress will kill you. … Take care of yourself people thank you Bravo. I couldn’t even work if I wanted to at this point.”

via: Page Six