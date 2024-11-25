Brad Pitt Reportedly ‘On His Knees Begging for Access to Kids’ in Latest Cruel Twist Amid Vineyard Battle With Ex Angelina Jolie

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

Pitt is reportedly doing all he can to see his kids again amid his battle with ex Jolie.

Angelina Jolie has apparently cut hated Brad Pitt off from their kids, and sources said the actor is now so desperate that he’s ready to beg his ex to let him see their children, RadarOnline.com can reveal!

An insider shared: “Brad has not given up on his kids and it’s been incredibly tough for him to be so alienated from them. The longer it goes, the more painful it gets.

“With the holidays coming, he’s feeling the heartbreak even more and he’s now saying he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get some time with them even if it means swallowing his pride and asking Angelina to show some mercy.”

As previously reported, the 60-year-old Fight Club star’s relationship with Maddox, 23; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox is in the toilet while his legal wrangling with their famous mom continues to rage.

Most of the kids have even dropped his surname. Shiloh filed a court petition to change her moniker to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, and the others have informally changed their names as well.

Currently, only the two youngest kids see Pitt during his visitation rights.

An insider revealed: “Brad is weary of the endless court battles and is appealing to Angie to end the bitterness, not only to bring peace but to draw a close to the senseless spending on legal fees.”

The Once Upon a Time…. in Hollywood star is currently battling Jolie over the sale of her 50 percent share of their French winery Chateau Miraval to Yuri Shefler, a Russian oligarch.

The source added: “He’s willing to put an end to the lawsuit and be more agreeable in other matters if she lets him see his kids.

“He just wants a chance to spend a little time with them. On Thanksgiving, he’s planning to have his whole extended family over, and he knows they all love and miss his kids.

“It kills him that he’s estranged and will do whatever is absolutely necessary to break down those barriers.”

via: RadarOnline.com