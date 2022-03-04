'The Boys' Actor Antony Starr Arrested in Spain for Allegedly Assaulting a Chef

Antony Starr, best known as Homelander on the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys, was arrested in Alicante, Spain earlier this week for allegedly assaulting a young chef at a pub while he was drunk.

via People:

The news was first reported by local outlet La Informacion, and Varietyconfirmed the actor’s arrest.

Starr, 46, who was reportedly in the area shooting a film with Guy Ritchie, allegedly punched a 21-year-old Venezuelan man in the face twice during an altercation in the early hours of March 2, resulting in the man being taken to hospital by ambulance, according to La Informacion.

Starr also allegedly smashed a glass into the man’s face after punching him, according to The New Zealand Herald. He received four stitches above the eye, per the outlet.

The American Gothic alum was handed a 12-month suspended sentence for his crime and is required to pay the victim around $5,500 within a 72-hour period to avoid jail time, according to a follow-up report from La Informacion.

In Spain, any conviction under two years is automatically suspended if the guilty person has no criminal record – which Starr does not, per Variety.

He’s taking his role as Homelander a little too seriously.