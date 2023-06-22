Boosie Badazz Still Behind Bars Despite Bond Decision, Says Prosecutor Has Vendetta

Louisiana native Boosie Badazz is calling on his fans to pray and protest on his behalf outside of court in San Diego, California.

Boosie Badazz remains behind bars despite being granted bond this week. The 40-year-old blames a prosecutor who he believes has a vendetta against him.

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper’s request for bond in his most recent gun case was approved on Tuesday (June 20), with the amount being set at $50,000. Federal prosecutors, namely one in San Diego, have reportedly been a hindrance to the outspoken rapper proceeding with his bond payment. The prosecutors reportedly filed a motion to keep Boosie in custody until trial.

While the judge denied the motion, the prosecutors followed up with an appeal of the judge’s decision to grant Boosie bond. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper expressed his frustration via Twitter on Wednesday night (June 21). “After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go,” he wrote. “They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community.”

Boosie Badazz added the aforementioned San Diego prosecutor used one of his songs to taunt him. “The prosecutor Mr. wheat looked at me singing Wipe Me Down, wiped his shoulders and shook his head with a look of evil in his eyes,” the Lines For Valentines rapper said. “This is total misconduct from a prosecutor. He is racist and has evil intentions.”

The father of eight requested that the people of San Diego protest on his behalf and people across the world pray for him. “Even my attorneys have never seen nothing like this in their career,” he wrote. “Help Me Fight this Injustice and say a prayer for my freedom tomorrow.”

Boosie was arrested last Wednesday (June 14) when exiting a courtroom. While he had just gotten one gun case dismissed, federal agents arrested him on the grounds of multiple felony charges including felony possession of a firearm and transporting firearms across highways. The Southern rapper reportedly incriminated himself via Instagram Live posts where he was seen holding guns.

