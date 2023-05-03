Boosie Badazz Celebrates Being Cancer-Free Following 8-Year Battle [Photo]

Boosie Badazz has announced that he’s cancer-free eight years after being diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015.

via: HipHopDX

The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 2) to share his relief at being given the all clear after being diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015. But his joy was bittersweet after finding out his doctor passed away in 2022.

“Stayed up all night praying for these results #cancerfree,” he wrote. “God great but he test your faith all the time. I was ready to see my cancer doctor/surgeon today but I was told he passed last year.

“Thank u Dr. Wood for always making me laugh when I was down u were the best. I remember u rubbin my head when I was cryin before surgery n you ask me why I was crying n I told u I was thinking about all the wrong I’ve done n my life.”

He continued: “N you said Mr Boosie God forgives n don’t worry I’ve done more surgeries than you’ve done concerts. #DrWood I’m hurt.”

Boosie Badazz paired his heartfelt message with a photo of him wearing a mask while holding paperwork from the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

Boosie Badazz revealed his cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post in November 2015 and asked fans to pray for him.

“I need all my fans to pray for me,” he wrote at the time. “Doctor just told me I have cancer on my kidneys prayer is power that’s why I’m letting the world know. prayfaboosie”

During an interview with XXL in 2016, Boosie recalled the day he was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

“I woke up and my stomach was hurting,” he said. “I had threw up and I was going to the hospital anyway because before I leave out every weekend I go get fluid so I’ll be strong and I won’t be dehydrated.

“My stomach was hurting, so I just told the doctor, ‘Let me get a MRI.’ I went and got an MRI and two hours later, they told me I had got cancer. I said something like, ‘Hell no. I ain’t got no cancer, y’all tripping.’

“Then I told him ‘Let’s go back down there,’ and I got another MRI. And they came back [again] and said I got cancer. I was hurting, man, because I already lost two aunties and an uncle to cancer in 2015.”