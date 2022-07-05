Bobby Shmurda Reflects on the Wildest Moments While in Jail: ‘I Don’t Know If It’s the Riots or the Sex’

Bobby Shmurda was released from prison a little over a year ago after spending six years locked up on conspiracy to murder and weapons possession charges.

The rapper recently opened up to Variety about some of the craziest things he experienced behind bars.

via Complex:

When asked to speak on what stuck out most to him, Shmurda debated between “the riots or the sex on the visits,” the latter of which he said was solely oral sex. “I mean, sometimes,” he said of being caught in the act by guards. “Some of them wouldn’t care, they’d be like [shrugs]. Some would be like [in deep voice], ‘Ackquille Pollard! Chill, hold it down, son! What the fuck you doing?! This girl right here, both of y’all get the fuck out!’”

The topic of sex has been a recurring theme for Bobby, who took to Twitter in November to proclaim he needed sex therapy, saying, “I need to be stopped.” The following month, the rapper said in a Hot 97 interview that he started practicing celibacy for “like a month” after throwing away his old phone and buying a new device.

“You can’t be playing with people’s feelings like that,” he said of his decision to avoid having sex. “Real shit, everytime you feel you get mad or something…Listen, [it’s] better than drugs, you know. Better than drugs and shooting people in the streets.”

Bobby randomly tweeted in April that he wasn’t going to have sex for six months after having the worst day ever. He never got into specifics, aside from establishing a “new rule” in which he would no longer talk to girls with tongue piercings.

Shmurda also admitted to Variety that there were moments in jail when he felt defeated. “All the times when I was fighting police, that’s when I felt defeated. I didn’t feel defeated… well, defeated, yeah,” he recalled. “Because when I fight police, I used to be on some ‘fuck everything’ shit. When someone makes me errrr, I want to hurt somebody. Those days, yeah, I felt defeated.”

Bobby also acknowledged jail wasn’t always bad. He remembers sharing the occasional laugh with people, and smoking weed since he “ain’t got nothing else to do.”

Nowadays, Shmurda is focused on helping out his father as he tries to appeal his 120-year sentence for “some shit he ain’t do,” saying, “We’re just praying to hear some good news. He’s been down for 27 years, he’s been down since I was born.”

You can read his full interview here.