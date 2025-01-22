‘Bling Empire: New York’ Star Lynn Ban Dead at 51 Nearly 1 Month After Emergency Brain Surgery

BY: Walker Published 26 seconds ago

“Bling Empire: New York” star Lynn Ban died Monday. She was 52.

“My mum passed away on Monday,” Lynn’s son Sebastian captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 22. “I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her.”

He continued, “Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was.”

Sebastian referred to Lynn as “the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all” while honoring her memory

“She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know,” he continued. “She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our Entire family throughout her whole life.”

Sebastian promised to “make sure” his mother “is never forgotten” following her sudden death.

“As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end [with] something she always told me ‘I love you more than life itself’ mum,” he concluded.

News broke late last month that Lynn underwent emergency brain surgery after getting into a ski accident on Christmas Eve.

“At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face planted. Luckily I always wear a helmet,” Lynn captioned a December 2024 Instagram post, noting that she wanted to get checked for a concussion.

After her headache persisted, Lynn went to the hospital for a scan. She shared a photo of herself laying in a hospital bed and wearing a hospital gown. Half of Lynn’s head was shaved, and a line of stitches could be seen going through the middle of her scalp. Another image offered a closer look at the surgery site, showing that her entire head had been cut open.

“This saved my life,” Lynn wrote, revealing that she was diagnosed with a brain bleed and underwent an emergency craniotomy.

Lynn noted that her partner, Jett Kain — who also starred on Bling Empire: New York — was by her side as she thanked those who helped her through the incident.

“There’s a long road of recovery ahead but I’m a survivor and grateful to ski patrol , the incredible team of doctors and nurses and the [heart emoji] and support my family and friends,” Lynn concluded. “Grateful and blessed to see the new year.”

