Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years: 'She's Had My Back' [Photo]

Blair Underwood has found a new love with an old friend.

The actor took to Instagram to share that he’s engaged to a woman named Josie Hart — and they’ve been friends for 41 years.

“My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,” he captioned a photo of himself and Josie on the 50th International Emmy Awards red carpet.

He continued his caption:

“The future is crazy-bright, Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. She’s had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41-year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins!” It’s unclear when Blair and Josie got engaged, but last year he divorced his wife of 27 years, Desiree DaCosta. No shade, but in this photo Josie’s smirking like she’s been waiting in the cut for a long time and finally got her man.

