Black Women On Girls Trip Experience Racism In First Class [Photos]

Software developer Angie Jones’ recent girls trip reminded us that America still has a long way to go when it comes to race.

via: BET

Taking to Twitter on July 27, the software developer says she boarded a flight with nine other Black women as they all sat in first class.

“People literally could not process how it was possible,” she wrote. “Staff tried to send us to regular lines. Passengers made snide remarks. One guy even yelled ‘are they a higher class of people than I am?!'”

don't have the spoons to reply to everyone but to those saying I'm lying, you're a huge part of the problem you tell yourself a notable person is lying (for what reason, I cannot figure out) before you believe there are actual racists in…America FYI, yall look really foolish — Angie Jones (@techgirl1908) July 28, 2021

Jones, the Senior Director of Developer Relations at Applitools, holds 26 patented inventions in the United States of America and Japan, and is an IBM Master Inventor. But all those who questioned her presence in the first class cabin saw was the color of her skin. Her tweets inspired many to share their own stories of racism.

I’m brown and this happened to me. I had enough credits to upgrade my flight from SFO to YYZ to biz class. Standing the priority boarding queue a white man behind me told me I may be in the wrong queue. Showed him my boarding pass, aisle seat at row 1. He shut up quick. — marino (@virtualized6ix) July 28, 2021

For the last 15 years, I have traveled almost weekly, usually in First Class. I have had wypipo say it all including "They called First Class" when I'm trying to Board to "Are you in 2A or 12A" when I'm already in my assigned & paid for 2A window seat. Racism is All American. — I Am NikkiFree (@iamnikkifree) July 28, 2021

If I had a dollar for every time I saw a white guy in a sport coat step right in front of a black person who is waiting to board with group 1, I would be a wealthy man. It's like every time… — Mark (@mjc_ct) July 28, 2021

REAL TRUTH!! ????One time in first class the flight attendant who *just served me orange juice* asked me if I was in the right section when a little later I stood up to use the 1st class restroom. That means: 1) she didn’t actually see me 2) I looked like I don’t belong there. ? — Farzana Nayani (@farzananayani) July 28, 2021

For those who didn’t believe her story, Jones had words for them as they further proved how systemic racism is alive and well.

“Don’t have the spoons to reply to everyone but to those saying I’m lying, you’re a huge part of the problem you tell yourself a notable person is lying (for what reason, I cannot figure out) before you believe there are actual racists in…America,” she tweeted. “FYI, yall look really foolish.”

Angie should call out the airlines by name.