Black Twitter Reacts to Verzuz Battle With Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills [Photos + Video]

Holiday season is here and Verzuz is still cranking out the legendary mashups with a special presentation of the music tribute series. The aunties, cougars and classic soul lovers gathered to enjoy an evening with R&B royalty. Queens Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills went hit for hit Thursday night (Nov. 18) at The Theater at Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

via: The Grio

While Verzuz has primarily featured rap artists, the R&B battles bring a lot of joy.

Thursday night, two queens of soul took to the stage in Los Angeles to remind audiences of some of their biggest and best jams. Popular multiple Grammy Award-winner Chaka Khan and renowned Broadway icon and 1980s hitmaker Stephanie Mills faced off at The Theater at Ace Hotel DTLA in a special holiday edition.

And, of course, Black Twitter had its opinions.

Some fans were simply inspired by the 60-plus-year-old divas’ appearance. “Stephanie Mills and Chaka Khan look da*n good!” one wrote. “I don’t care what anyone says! LEGENDARY!”

Stephanie Mills and Chaka Khan look damn good! I don't care what anyone says! LEGENDARY! #VERZUZ — ?????? (@callmedollar) November 19, 2021

Others noticed that “Auntie Chaka” may have enjoyed a little too much of the sponsored Ciroc. “Chaka done broke Black Twitter cause we all seeing the same thing,” another tweet read, “but we also respect our elders so we just all gonna sit here like we at the kids table again and that aunty that’s always lit is going off on whatever she sippin from that paper bag.”

Chaka done broke Black Twitter cause we all seeing the same thing but we also respect our elders so we just all gonna sit here like we at the kids table again and that aunty that’s always lit is going off on whatever she sippin from that paper bag. #Verzuz — I wake up petty (@Melonious_Petty) November 19, 2021

A third added: “Chaka singing in cursive.”

But though there were observations aplenty that the incomparable Khan may have had her fair share of “flavor” for the night, Black Twitter also noted how Mills had her back.

This is really hard to watch. And making me quite sad. The best part is Stephanie Mills holding Chaka down, supporting her through the songs. That's love. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 19, 2021

Real sisters fix your crown when it’s falling. I hope y’all see the love and sisterhood Stephanie Mills is showing tonight. Cause the good sis is holding Chaka DOWN. #VERZUZ — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) November 19, 2021

“This is my takeaway for the evening. Stephanie is pulling double duty as featured performer, hype woman, background singer, and moral support,” wrote #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign.

This is my takeaway for the evening. Stephanie is pulling double duty as featured performer, hype woman, background singer, and moral support. #Verzuz https://t.co/ZeC43b6I2C — April (@ReignOfApril) November 19, 2021

“Real sisters fix your crown when it’s falling,” journalist Shanita Hubbard added. “I hope y’all see the love and sisterhood Stephanie Mills is showing tonight. Cause the good sis is holding Chaka DOWN.”

Another fan gave out her own awards, writing, “MVP goes to #StephanieMills tonight, she held it down for #ChakaKhan. I have new found love and respect for her.”

MVP goes to #StephanieMills tonight, she held it down for #ChakaKhan. I have new found love and respect for her. #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/VSCGFvrsbB — LetsKiKiAboutIt (@LetsKiKiAboutIt) November 19, 2021

The soul-music sisters gave good family love a week before Thanksgiving. Exactly one week after Turkey Day is the next Verzuz contest: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs. Three 6 Mafia, live from Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

Check out some of the highlights from Verzuz below.

Chaka Khan just decided that she was gonna sing backup on her own song. Just let Steph do it.#ChakaVsStephanie

#VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/I3SbhStjv0 — Blackonbothsides (@Biographer1986) November 19, 2021

I love Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills… ???? Icons and Legends… ? #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/v7uhJarq0Z — Rob Hodge (@RobHodge_) November 19, 2021

When your frennn brings you up for the #VERZUZ finale ?? but you are ready with your lyrics and your new hair???????? ? Love youuuu @PrettyMill1 @ChakaKhan #bucketlist ? #StephanieMills #Chakakhan pic.twitter.com/ABkZDrjYC2 — Holly Robinson Peete ???? (@hollyrpeete) November 19, 2021