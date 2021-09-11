Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser Allegedly Robbed For His Jewelry While In Atlanta [Video]

Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser Emanuel was allegedly robbed while in Atlanta on Friday (September 10).

via: Hot97

According to reports, a video has gone viral of a masked robber admitted to taking the reality tv star’s chains.

“This Ceaser’s shit nigga! Ole Black Ink nigga, the Black Ink Crew. He knows what the fuck going on! Tell him to come tap in. I’m on the West side if you want your shit back!”

It has also been reported that the robbery took place because the tattoo artist did not check in with a particular gang while in Atlanta.

At this time it is unclear when this incident occurred but it has been stated that chains in the video have been seen around Ceaser’s neck before.

Ceaser has yet to confirm or deny the robbery allegations.