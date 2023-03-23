Blac Chyna Reclaims Her Given Name Angela White, Shares Photo from 2022 Baptism: 'I Was Reborn' [Video]

Goodbye Blac Chyna, hello Angela White!

The model, whose real name is Angela Renée White, shared a look back at her 2022 baptism — which just happened to take place on her birthday. “I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22 “ she captioned the photo on Instagram. “God is Good ??”

Chyna Angela also said in a video shared via Instagram that she’s leaving ‘Blac Chyna’ in the past.

“I am ready to get back to Angela [her birth name]. Blac Chyna is Blac Chyna and I feel like I’ve outgrown that and it’s time for a change.”

The declaration comes after Angela removed filler from her face and body, reverting to a more natural look.

Check out her video below. We truly hope this is a transformative era for Angela.

