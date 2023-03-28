Blac Chyna Publicly Supports Kim Kardashian by Wearing Shirt with Her Face on It: 'Respect'

Blac Chyna Angela White is showing newfound support for Kim Kardashian.

via People:

Nearly one year after losing her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family (with whom she has ties to through her ex Rob Kardashian), the model, 34, showed her support for the SKIMS mogul, 42, with a statement-making outfit.

While filming for the Why the Game Chose Me podcast, Chyna (born Angela White) sported a tee shirt from Kim and Dolce & Gabbana’s “Ciao, Kim” collection. The shirt, which retails exclusively on the label’s website for $195, features a black-and-white photo of the Kardashians star slurping a forkful of spaghetti.

When asked what inspired her decision to wear the design, Chyna at first vaguely explained that she “loves Dolce & Gabbana [and] whoever is doing their designs.”

She then cut straight to her opinion, saying that she “wanted to support Kim,” and adding that she’s “respects” the star’s collaboration with the fashion house.

The “Can’t See Me” rapper also referred to Kim as “Dream’s auntie,” referring to her 6-year-old daughter Dream Renée who she welcomed with Rob in November 2016.

The style move surprised many, considering Chyna’s history with the reality television ménage.

In 2017, she sued Rob Kardashian, 36, and his family for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

In a filing obtained by PEOPLE that year, Chyna claimed she suffered “significant damages” since Rob’s social media rampage in July 2017, in which he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about Chyna — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

The lawsuit additionally stated that Chyna claimed the scandal – along with the influence from the Kardashian family — led to E! canceling her reality show Rob & Chyna.

In addition to Rob, Chyna had also sued Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. However, the SKKN by Kim founder was eventually dropped as a defendant in the case last April, when the trial eventually took place.

The trial came to a close on May 2 with a judge at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles ruling that the Kardashian-Jenner family were cleared of all the key questions. No monetary damages were awarded to Chyna.

At the time, the family’s attorney Michael G. Rhode said his clients were “happy to have this behind them.”

“I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it. The family was very pleased and grateful, they were exuberant,” Rhodes said.

It’s easy for Kim to be ‘Dream’s Auntie’ now that Chyna’s on the hook for The Kardashians’ $390,000 in legal fees from that lawsuit.