Big Sean, Jhene Aiko Seek Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are seeking court-ordered protection from a creepy fan she claims snuck into her home.

via: Vibe

TMZ reports, on Monday (Aug. 21), Aiko visited a court to file a temporary restraining order against a man named Ian Craig Lees. Jhene’s proposed restraining order is looking to bar the unknown man from getting within 100 yards of her and her family. However, the outlet reports that a judge shot down her court protection. Instead, the judge has scheduled a court hearing on Sept. 14, 2023.

The songstress claims Lees, 29, recently broke into her Pacific Palisades home. Additionally, Aiko revealed that the deranged stan has appeared at all her concerts and public events. Legal documentation states Lees set out to get Jhene’s attention, recently breaching her and Sean’s gated community.

The stan passed the security post and then got into a physical altercation with the Palisades’ security guard before being taken down. Aiko and Sean share the home with their newborn son and the singer’s daughter.