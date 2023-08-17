Big Grrrl Dancers Share Support for Lizzo on Instagram: 'We Are So Honored to Share the Stage'

Lizzo’s dancers are sticking by her amid allegations brought on by former dancers claiming they were subjected to sexual, racial and religious harassment as well as poor working conditions.

Lizzo’s Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers shared positive words directed towards her on their official Instagram on Thursday. In a lengthy statement, they wrote about how they had “the time of [their] lives” on The Special Tour and said they “have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent.”

“This tour experience has been beyond just #Special!” the statement said. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for.”

The Instagram post, which also included a carousel of onstage and behind-the-scenes photos and footage from the tour, also directly addresses the “About Damn Time” performer. “THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us, but for Women and All people breaking Barriers,” they wrote.

The statement continued, “We’ve been traveling and exploring new horizons of the world. So many advantages to prevailing over hardships that society and the entertainment and beauty industry can bring… So Grateful that the standards and existence of Beauty in THIS Team goes beyond the surface! Our collective gifts have authentically powered the type of energy, love and that support can physiologically help heal the world. We are a unit of unicorns, undeniably resilient and SPECIAL AF.”

The post was signed “Love, the Big Grrrls & Big Boiiis,” and included a series of hearts “????????????” in the caption.

The statement comes days after footage captured Beyoncé voicing her support for the rapper, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson. While performing “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” during her Renaissance World Tour, a now-viral clip captured Beyoncé shouting, “Lizzo! I love you Lizzo!” into the mic.

The superstar, 41, had previously omitted Lizzo’s name from a part of the song in which she names various iconic singers on Aug. 1 but named her again on Monday.

Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring and dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, are in the midst of a lawsuit that was filed on Aug. 1 by three of her former dancers — Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez. Williams and Davis have also since cited wrongful termination, with Rodriguez claiming she resigned from her role to protest their firings.

Well, at least the Big Grrrls are happy with Lizzo.

