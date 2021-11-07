Big Dummy: Teacher Who Told Students Trump Is Still President No Longer Works at California School

The unidentified educator’s exit from Anacapa Middle School in Ventura was confirmed Friday by the school district, the Ventura County Star reported.

Her claims, which were captured in a seven-minute recording last month, were reported last week by CBS Los Angeles.

“Hunter Biden, for example, is doing deals with China and Ukraine where he was funneling money illegally,” the teacher allegedly said in the recording. “He also had child pornography on his laptop. He was having sexual intercourse with his own niece.”

The teacher also reportedly told students that hospitals don’t want to return babies to parents who aren’t vaccinated.

Sarah Silikula said her son, who recorded the teacher’s remarks, told his parents that he believed “teachers know everything.”

“He announced, ‘I’m never getting vaccinated. I’m never getting any more shots of any kind. Did you know Trump’s still president?’ ” Silikula told CBS Los Angeles.

Ventura Unified School District has not disclosed who initiated the teacher’s exit from the middle school, nor did it say whether she still has a job within the district.

That teacher should be identified and shamed — publicly.