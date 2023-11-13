Bianca Censori's Friends Reportedly Held an Anti-Kanye West Intervention: 'Wake the F*ck Up'

Those close to Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori have reportedly staged an anti-Kanye intervention and managed to “get through to” her.

Does that mean a divorce is on the horizon?

via Page Six:

“Her friends let her know exactly how they feel, and they told her that she needs to wake the f—k up,” a source claimed to the Daily Mail Monday.

“She knows that she has shut out those close to her, and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage,” the source continued, adding that the Yeezy architect, 28, is both “aware of Kanye’s controlling ways” and “starting to see things from an outside perspective.”

The purported intervention took place while Censori was visiting two longtime pals in her homeland of Australia, where her Kardashian-lookalike family still lives.

According to the source, Censori’s solo getaway coinciding with West’s recent father-daughter trip to Dubai and Saudi Arabia with North, 10, was no coincidence.

In fact, Censori reportedly “chose to go home after it was made clear to her that Kanye would be only taking North with him.”

The source went on to claim that it was “hard for them to break apart for the week, but there was no other option really.”

Reports recently surfaced claiming Censori’s close circle was beginning to worry about her amid her controversial relationship with West, 46, which began late last year.

“Bianca is stuck, and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up [around her],” a source claimed to the Daily Mail in September.

“Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.”

The source alleged that Censori has “no one” aside from the rapper-turned-designer in her life, calling the situation “so scary.”

A half-naked Censori and a barefoot West spent most of their summer galavanting around Europe together, with paparazzi even capturing the couple’s NSFW boat ride in Italy.

“Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim [Kardashian] — almost like Kim 2.0,” the source insisted at the time.

“The difference is that when Kim was with Kanye, he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost this respect.”

In another report, the Daily Mail claimed that the musician “has a set of rules for Bianca,” which allegedly includes “never speak,” “wear what he wants her to wear, “eat certain food items” and “work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.”

West has allegedly been able to brainwash and manipulate Censori because he convinced her that they’re “royal,” with a source claiming that “she has no mind of her own anymore.”

Some of Censori’s pals were eventually “able to reach her,” but she apparently “wasn’t interested in talking” or listening to “anyone’s concerns for her.”

“She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to ‘f—k off’ when they tried to ask if she was OK,” a source alleged.

“She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom.”

Her reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

West legally married his muse-turned-lover in December 2022 — just one month after the Grammy winner finalized his divorce from his first wife, with whom he shares North, son Saint, 7, daughter Chicago, 5 and son Psalm, 4.

We hope Bianca manages to get out before it’s too late.