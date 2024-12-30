Bhad Bhabie Appears to Be Back With Le Vaughn After Alabama Barker Cheating Claims

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Bhad Bhabie appears to have had a change of heart and is back with her baby daddy Le Vaughn — after she said she was breaking up with him for allegedly hooking up with Alabama Barker.

On Sunday, December 29, Bhad Bhabie appeared to taunt Alabama by flaunting her “forever … baby” Le Vaughn on Instagram after Alabama sent her a cease-and-desist. Taking to her Story, the “These Heaux” femcee posted a video of her getting kissed by her baby daddy. “Forever my baby,” she captioned it.

Bhad Bhabie also called out Alabama on separate Stories for taking a legal action against her over “homewrecker” allegations. “That little girl wanna be me so bad she definitely would start a OF too! She called me a dr phill loser b***h for saying she wanna be me which she does,” she wrote.

“I’ve done way more than dr phill bookie that’s why you idolize me and wanted MY LV just because he’s mine,” the mother of one continued. “You mighta had him for a moment but I’ll have him for a life call him a bum call him a loser but remember he’s my ‘looser’ and that’s why you wanted him in the first place.”

She added, “Alabama sent me a case and desist but everything I’m saying is about her TRUE and in the court of law it’s not defamation or cyber bullying which she claimed because its all true,” before claiming, “And by the way she admitted to a mutual friend that she lied about Lv hitting her with a bottle you could tell she was lying because that looked like road rash and a broken nail too?!”

Questioning Alabama’s claims about her alleged injuries, the OnlyFans creator said, “How can a bottle do that a bottle would cause a gash not a scrape or broken nail. She’s the only one making up lies.”

Alabama previously accused Le Vaughn of violence when denying Bhad Bhabie’s claims that she stole him from the Internet personality. Le Vaughn later clapped back, accusing Alabama of “lying” on him to protect her image.

On December 20, Bhad Bhabie hinted at getting back together with Le Vaughn despite announcing their split earlier the same month. Responding to the couple’s flirty video, Alabama said at the time, “This is all marketing strategy…. She is one smart cookie.”

via: AceShowbiz

