Beyoncé’s Producer Sues Timbaland Over Alleged Unpaid Royalties Owed From Justin Timberlake’s Album

Time to pay up?

via: Radar Online

Music producer Timbaland is being sued by his longtime producing partner who claims he’s been stiffed on royalties for years, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, J-Roc [real name: Leslie Jerome Harmon] has filed a federal lawsuit against Timbaland and his various music companies.

J-Roc has produced for everyone from Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Chris Brown, Keri Hilson, Nelly Furtado, Jamie Foxx, Michael Jackson and Robin Thicke.

The lawsuit accused Timbaland of failing to “transparently account and then pay” out royalties to J-Roc, who claimed to be “directly and instrumentally responsible for much of the defendant’s success.”

He took issue with a recent deal Timbaland made with a company named Hipgnosis over his music catalog.

“[Timbaland’s] callous indifference to his unambiguous monetary obligations to the [J-Roc] is absolutely intentional. [Timbaland’s] intentional misconduct is pervasive and extends to his recent hypothecation of the co-produced musical recordings (the “Recordings”) to international entertainment conglomerates at prices in the millions of dollars while he secreted the intellectual property rights and financial interests of [J-Roc],” the suit read.

J-Roc said he had various agreements with Timbaland over the years. In 2007, he signed a written production agreement which was later amended in 2013.

In his suit, J-Roc said that Mosley had continuously failed to properly and professionally account for royalties due and owed to him, which J-Roc said caused him substantial financial damages.

J-Roc said he brought the issue to Timbaland in 2020. They had extensive discussions which led to Timbaland entering into a settlement with his co-producer.

The suit said Timbaland agreed to pay out royalties due to J-Roc specifically from Justin Timberlake’s hit The 20/20 Experience and Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines.

J-Roc said Timbaland breached the deal but failing to make the required payments.

Another issue J-Roc has is with Timbaland sale of his catalogue to Hipgnosis. The lawsuit seeks accounting of his royalties, the money owed on the settlement agreement plus an order directing all future payments be made.

J-Roc is listed as working on Beyonce’s album Beyonce which included the tracks Drunk in Love and Partition.

