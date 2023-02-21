Beyoncé’s Former Choreographer Says Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance Was The Best

Beyoncé’s former choreographer, Frank Gatson, has gone on record calling Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance the best that he’s ever seen.

As you can imagine — some Beyoncé fans feel differently.

Frank responded to criticism in the comments section of his own post, citing his own experience with Beyoncé and how she handles different opinions.

via HotNewHipHop:

Gatson revealed his opinion during a birthday post for Rihanna on Instagram. “Happy Birthday @badgalriri I have to say,” Gatson captioned a photo of himself with the singer. “You have done the best SuperBowl of anyone in my book. I always knew you were a true superstar the moment we met. So proud of you. Enjoy your day. I can’t wait to see where you go from here.”

“You’ve been hateful as fuck ever since you started selling B’s routines to JLO back in 2014,” one user commented. Another accused him of being “bitter and jealous.” “Beyoncé is not hurt,” Gatson replied to the posts. “Beyoncé and I would always disagree on what’s is good and what is not. But mostly .. We both believe in pure magic. That’s why I worked with her so long. I was always honest about my opinion. I will never say something just to please an artist. Artist need the truth and other opinions to be great. That’s why Beyonce is on the great island alone. She can handle a grown men opinion. That’s why I have so much respect for her. She does the work with no drama like the people on this post. Thank You sir for you honest thoughts by the way.”

Gatson choreographed Beyoncé’s first Super Bowl performance in 2013. The event came after a over decade of working together. Gatson served as the choreographer on a number of her music videos including “Crazy in Love,” Check on It,” “Upgrade U,” “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” among others. Further, he served as the director, creative director, and choreographer for her tours, The Beyoncé Experience, I Am… World Tour, and The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour. He’s also worked with a number of other artists including R. Kelly, Michael Jackson, TLC, En Vogue, Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. See Frank’s post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frank Gatson (@frankgatson)