Beyoncé’s Dad Mathew Knowles Responds To Kanye West For Attacking His Grandkids

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Mathew Knowles is making it crystal clear — Kanye West’s controversial antics — especially those attacking Mathew’s family — won’t fly forever, and it’s just a matter of time before it costs him dearly.

West courted controversy earlier in the week when he questioned Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s twins’ mental capacity in a since-deleted tweet.

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, earned praise from fans for her seemingly calm response to West’s unprovoked attack. She chose to take the high road rather than pay the “Stronger” rapper any attention.

Advertisement

As reactions continue to trail West’s attack on Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s twins, the latter’s dad has shared his thoughts on the development.

Speaking to TMZ, Mathew shared his certainty that West will reap the rewards of his actions soon enough.

Mathew said that after over three decades in the business, he knows that “People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry.”

Although Mathew is displeased with West’s comments about his grandkids, he acknowledged that the “College Dropout” rapper’s mental illness is behind his constant rants on social media.

Advertisement

Hence, he hoped the father of four would find help, saying, “I’m hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs in terms of mental health.”

Mathew’s response to West’s vicious attack on Sir and Rumi comes two days after his ex-wife and Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, seemingly clapped back at the rapper.

On Wednesday, Tina addressed West’s comments on her grandchildren in a post on Instagram.

In the clip, she struggled to remain positive amid West’s negativity, saying, “It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil.”

Advertisement

Tina also expressed her faith by declaring that no harm would come to her family as she believed God would protect them.

The 71-year-old looked as radiant as ever in the video, donning a red and white outfit, which she paired with her honey-blonde wavy hair. She also wore matching red lipstick and neatly done makeup.

In the video, Tina told a corny joke that went, “What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown!” She added, “Y’all know that’s funny.”

Meanwhile, an insider has revealed how Beyoncé and Jay-Z are looking to handle West’s attack on their children.

Advertisement

The source told Page Six that the power couple found it “shocking” that West came for their kids in his foul-mouthed rant on X.

They also said that Beyoncé and Jay-Z “will absolutely not stand for it” after West “has spoken about their children in such a vulgar and offensive manner.”

The insider added, “Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter.”

However, they said the parents of three “have no plans on publicly addressing Kanye’s X posts about their children.”

Advertisement

Kanye you can delete all you want… we all saw the tweet. pic.twitter.com/Hk5xh4x7eR — ? (@headnavy) March 18, 2025

Kanye West is no stranger to controversy, often making headlines for his explosive social media rants.

However, his latest remarks shocked many as he appeared to target Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger children in an unexpected and offensive manner.

On Tuesday evening, the “Carnival” rapper shared a post questioning Rumi and Sir Carter’s mental capacity.

Advertisement

He initially deleted the statement but reposted it early Wednesday morning before removing it again.

In the now-deleted post, which an X user captured before its removal, West wrote, “WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS(?)”

He then added, “THEYRE RETARDED NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMNATION IS SUCH A BLESSING HAVING RETARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE.”

After deleting his controversial post, West took to social media to explain his reasons for removing it.

Advertisement

He wrote, “I NEED EVERYONE TO KNOW THAT I TOOK THE POST ABOUT JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ’S FAMILY DOWN … BECAUSE THERE WAS A POSSIBILITY OF MY TWITTER BEING CANCELED [SIC].”

In another post, West admitted that external pressure influenced his decision, stating, “SOMEBODY FROM MY MUSIC TEAM CALLED ME AND BEGGED ME TO TAKE IT DOWN AND SPOKE ON TWITTER BANNING ETC. I’M SO MAD I TOOK THAT DOWN.”

He also lashed out at Jay-Z, referring to him as a “P-SSY -SS” and claiming the “Young Forever” rapper forced him to remove the post. West further declared, “MY TWITTER IS A ONE WAY CONVERSION.”

In other posts, West claimed Jay-Z was contemplating killing him, writing, “I KNOW JAY Z IS DRIVING AROUND LIKE D-MN I HAVE TO K-LL KANYE.”

Advertisement

He also expressed feeling like an outsider in the music industry, accusing Jay-Z and Beyoncé of not supporting him, especially regarding his children and career struggles.

via: The Blast