Beyoncé Wins Top Country Female Artist At 2024 Billboard Music Awards

Beyoncé is taking home her first country award after her eighth studio album “Cowboy Carter” garnered a win at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

With last night’s (Dec 12) Billboard Music Awards, however, not only was the star nominated, but she took home the award for Top Female Country artist.

Going up against “Am I Okay” artist Megan Moroney and “Country’s Cool Again” singer Lainey Wilson, Bey reigned supreme as she earned the accolade for the release that featured country hits “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.” The latter tune debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 100, and shuffled its way to the top slot the following week. It sits as Bey’s ninth No. 1 on the chart, and her first No. 1 on Billboard’s multi-metric Hot Country Songs chart, making her the first Black woman in history to top the list of country hits.

While much of the country community has expressed skepticism and even all-out rejection of Bey’s latest project, one legend within the genre spoke up on her behalf following her CMAs snub.

“I’m so happy and proud to see country music opening their doors and format to be inclusive to all people, all styles,” Billy Ray Cyrus expressed back in November. “I was surprised to see @beyonce wasn’t nominated??? Her album was brilliant… her single ruled. But she knows that. She doesn’t need a trophy from the CMA… or permission… or approval from any of their judges.”

Cowboy Carter is also nominated for several Grammy awards — 11 to be exact — including Best Country Album, Best Country Song for “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Best Country Solo Performance for “16 Carriages,” and Album of The Year, an award she’s yet to win over the span of her nearly 30-year career.

