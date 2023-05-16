Beyoncé Teases New Haircare Launch: 'Can't Wait for You to Experience What I've Been Creating'

Beyoncé teased the launch of her new haircare line on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a photo of herself styling her natural curls.

While the first photo in the carousel was of Bey posing in a mirror, the second picture was a throwback photo of her getting her hair braided in a salon chair.

The last picture in the carousel features a handwritten note by Bey herself, explaining her new venture fans can expect soon.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done,” Beyoncé wrote.

She continued, “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy.”

She ended the note with a tease, writing, “can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating,” with her first initial and a heart.

Are you looking forward to hair products from Queen Bey? We were hoping for the ‘Renaissance’ visuals, but we guess this will have to do for now.