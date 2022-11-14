Beyoncé Is Rihanna’s Dream Model For A Future ‘Savage X Fenty’ Show

Rihanna has been busy generating headlines this fall — confirming she will perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, contributing two ballads to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and controversially selecting Johnny Depp to appear in her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. But Rihanna is constantly resetting the bar, and she hit the headline jackpot by merely mentioning Beyoncé today (November 14).

via: Billboard

The superstar revealed the dream A-lister she wants to model in her show.

“Beyoncé,” she stated matter-of-factly in an interview with E! News when asked the question. “I mean, Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me.”

This year’s list of models, meanwhile, included everyone from Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson and RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favorite Kornbread “The Snack” Jete to Simu Liu, Winston Duke and, rather controversially, Johnny Depp.

RiRi always recruits a number of musicians to perform at her annual lingerie show. In past years, the musical entertainment has been provided by Halsey, Migos, Rosalía, Jazmine Sullivan and more, and this year’s fourth iteration included performances by Anitta, Don Toliver, Maxwell and Burna Boy.

Before she can start planning Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 5, Rihanna has to prepare for an altogether different massive event: the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, which the NFL announced in late September she’ll be headlining after six years away from solo music.

In the lead-up to the halftime show, Rih has already started releasing new music, starting with “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again,” two emotional ballads from the official soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

As for Queen Bey, the icon has kept busy with charity galas and family Halloween costumes lately, but the Beyhive is still anxiously waiting for the visual component of her latest chart-topping album Renaissance.