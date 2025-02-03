Beyoncé Reveals Cowboy Carter Tour Dates

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Beyoncé is taking her Cowboy Carter album on the road.

The 22-show run will kick off in April with four nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and proceed to Chicago, Ill.; East Rutherford, N.J.; London, U.K.; Paris, France; Houston, Texas; Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, Ga.

London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium will also get the four-show treatment, while Beyoncé will play two concerts each in Paris, Chicago, Houston, D.C. and Atlanta. Her D.C. stint will see her performing in the U.S. capital on July 4, in what’s sure to be an Independence Day celebration for the ages.

Multiple presales will take place before tickets hit general sale on Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. local time via Live Nation. The BeyHive presale begins Feb. 11 at 12 p.m. and an artist presale will follow on Feb. 13 at the same time. Fans can sign up for the artist presale now through Feb. 6 at 8 a.m. ET here for U.S. and U.K. shows, and here for the Paris dates. There will also be Citi and Verizon presales in the U.S., as well as Mastercard presales in the U.K. and France. There are also travel packages available through Vibee, which include premium tickets, two-night hotel accommodations and more. All ticket information can be found on Beyoncé’s official website.

In addition to album of the year, “Cowboy Carter” took home the Grammys for best country album and country duo/group performance on Sunday night. “I just feel very full and very honored,” Beyoncé said in her acceptance speech for album of the year. “It’s been many, many years. I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, for all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to Miss [Linda] Martell, and I’ll just hopefully keep pushing forward, opening doors.”

via: Variety

See all the tour dates below.

22 initial dates on the COWBOY CARTER TOUR. Expect more to be added. Presale sign-ups NOW. BeyHive presale to begin Feb. 11. tour.beyonce.come pic.twitter.com/JVg1vDVJZt — BEYONCÉ LEGION ? (@BeyLegion) February 3, 2025