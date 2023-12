Beyoncé has given us new music.

During the credits of her new film “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé,” fans were treated to an unreleased song.

The song is unreleased no more as “My House” hit streaming services at midnight.

Take a listen to a preview below!

BEYONCÉ’S NEW SONG MY HOUSE IS OUT NOW OMFG GET UP FOR RAYONCÉ????? pic.twitter.com/Qbx3fcQfih — ??????? (@beyoncegarden) December 1, 2023