A Word! The Best 10 Quotes From Lesbians Icons

When it comes to powerful voices, some of our favorite lesbian icons have given us some of the most inspiring, fierce, and unforgettable quotes. From artists and activists to writers and musicians, these women have paved the way for LGBTQIA+ communities with their words and actions.

Their quotes aren’t just words; they’re life lessons, battle cries, and celebrations of love and identity. So, let’s take a look at the best quotes from lesbian icons that still resonate today.

1. Audre Lorde

“Your silence will not protect you.”

Audre Lorde, the legendary poet and activist, always knew how to get straight to the point. This quote reminds us to speak up and fight for what’s right. Silence might seem safe, but it only holds us back.

2. Gloria Anzaldúa

“I change myself, I change the world.”

This quote from Chicana feminist and writer Gloria Anzaldúa is a call to action. We can change the world around us by changing ourselves and embracing who we are. It’s a personal revolution with a global impact.

3. Lena Waithe

“Being born gay, Black and female is not a revolutionary act. Being proud to be a gay, Black female is.”

Lena Waithe, the Emmy-winning writer and actress, brings the truth with this one. It’s not just about identity; it’s about having pride in that identity and loving who you are. That’s where the power lies.

4. Staceyann Chin

“All oppression is connected. You cannot pick and choose which types of freedom you will defend.”

Jamaican poet and activist Staceyann Chin knows the deal. Freedom isn’t selective. Defending one’s rights means defending them all. This quote highlights the interconnectedness of each of our struggles.

5. Me’Shell Ndegeocello

“If you ask me, that’s reason enough to fight for our rights, to live our lives to the fullest, and say whatever the hell we want to say.”

Musician Me’Shell Ndegeocello has always been unapologetic. This quote is about living fully and speaking freely. It’s a battle cry for authenticity and freedom of expression.

6. Raven-Symoné

“I realize that just living my truth of what I am, there’s one less person to fight me in my own head.”

Raven-Symoné, the actress and singer, delivers a powerful reminder about self-acceptance. Living your truth means less inner conflict. It’s about finding peace within yourself.

7. Cherríe Moraga

“The queer are the enemies of the status quo.”

Playwright and poet Cherríe Moraga hit hard with this one. Being queer means challenging norms and shaking up the status quo. It’s about standing out and standing up.

8. Wanda Sykes

“If you feel like there’s something out there that you’re supposed to be doing if you have a passion for it, then stop wishing and just do it.”

Comedian Wanda Sykes brings the laughs and the wisdom. This quote is all about following your passion. Don’t wait for the right moment; make it happen.

9. Jasika Nicole

“We can all take action. Small, daily acts of kindness, bravery, and love help build a better world.”

Actress Jasika Nicole’s words remind us that change doesn’t always come in big waves. Sometimes, it’s the small acts that make the biggest difference. Every day, kindness and bravery matter.

10. Samira Wiley

“I want to make sure that any young person or anyone really who is looking up to me—who sees a glimpse of who I am as a person—that they see no shame, that they see pride, and that I’m truly unabashed about the person that I am.”

Samira Wiley, known for her role in “Orange Is the New Black,” offers a message of pride and authenticity. It’s about being a role model who embodies pride without shame.

These are just a few of the best quotes from lesbian icons, but their impact is undeniable. They inspire, motivate, and remind us of the power within our communities. Keep these words close, and let them guide you in your journey.